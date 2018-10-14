Freed pastor prays with Trump

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freed pastor Andrew Brunson prays with President Trump
A US pastor has met President Donald Trump at the White House after more than two years' detention in Turkey.
Andrew Brunson visited the White House following a case that has strained relations between the two countries.
Mr Brunson was arrested over alleged links to political groups. He and US officials insisted he was innocent of all charges.
While in the Oval Office, the pastor called for the president be granted "supernatural wisdom" to carry out his plans.
Mr Trump went on to ask Mr Brunson who he voted for.
-
14 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45855847/freed-pastor-andrew-brunson-prays-with-president-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window