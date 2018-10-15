Trump: His was a flat denial
Video

President Trump given 'flat denial' by Saudi King over disappearance of journalist

The US president says Saudi Arabia's King Salman denied all knowledge of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen in Istanbul on 2 October.

The authorities in Istanbul believe he was murdered there by Saudi agents - claims Riyadh has dismissed as "lies".

