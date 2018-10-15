We ate chicken without harming the bird. Really
Video

Lab-grown meat: We ate chicken nuggets made from a live chicken

A San Francisco company has developed a technique to make edible meat from cells found in the wing of a live chicken.

But how does this slaughter-free meat hold up to a taste test? The BBC's James Cook gives his verdict.

Filmed by Chuck Tayman

  • 15 Oct 2018