'This does not take away your guns'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vermont Governor Phil Scott: 'I support the Second Amendment'

In April 2018, Vermont's Republican governor Phil Scott faced criticism when he signed a package of gun restrictions into law.

Among the measures in the legislation was a ban on bump stock devices, an increase in the the purchasing age for firearms to 21 and the expansion of background checks for gun purchases.

  • 19 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Rate of fire - inside America's arsenal