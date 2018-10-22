Is Russia still meddling in US politics?
BBC News's Suzanne Kianpour investigates claims that Russia is meddling in the run up to the US midterms.

She spoke to two BBC journalists, World Affairs Correspondent Paul Wood and Security Correspondent Gordon Corera about the credibility of the allegations and how Russia might be tapping into the United States' weaknesses.

Video edited by Phoebe Frieze.

