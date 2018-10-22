Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Midterms: Is Russia still meddling in US politics?
BBC News's Suzanne Kianpour investigates claims that Russia is meddling in the run up to the US midterms.
She spoke to two BBC journalists, World Affairs Correspondent Paul Wood and Security Correspondent Gordon Corera about the credibility of the allegations and how Russia might be tapping into the United States' weaknesses.
Video edited by Phoebe Frieze.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45919170/midterms-is-russia-still-meddling-in-us-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window