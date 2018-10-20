Rarely seen red jellyfish spotted in deep water
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Poralia rufescens jellyfish spotted off coast of California

A rarely seen red jellyfish has been spotted in deep water off the coast of southern California.

Scientists from Exploration Vessel Nautilus used a remotely controlled vehicle to dive down and observe deep sea creatures.

When it doesn't have headlights shining on it, the Poralia rufescens jellyfish's red colour usually camouflages it in the water. Red light disappears as you go deeper.

  • 20 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Giant barrier to clear Pacific plastic