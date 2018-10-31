Media player
Indian Relay rallies Canada's First Nation communities
As if horse racing was not dangerous enough, these riders have no saddle or helmets - and they switch horses mid-race.
The so-called Indian Relay is a sport practised by members of Canada's First Nation communities, who say the horsemanship and skill involved keeps negative influences at bay.
31 Oct 2018
