Ask America: This is how Americans think Trump affects their life
As part of the BBC's Ask America project, we asked people from a dozen US states how they think the 45th president has changed things for them since he took office.
In two weeks, the country goes to the polls in congressional elections which will have an impact on Donald Trump's agenda.
Video produced by Marianna Brady and Hannah Long-Higgins
22 Oct 2018
