Do Hispanic voters hold the key to winning in Florida?
Hispanic voters are key to both Republican and Democratic chances in Florida in the mid-term elections.
But the bigger problem for both parties is that Hispanics just don't turn out to vote in big numbers. And research suggests parties don't do a good job of reaching out to them.
The BBC's Katty Kay reports from the Sunshine State.
22 Oct 2018
