Can you say one good thing about your enemy?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump v Obama: Battle of the presidents
President Trump and former President Obama are both campaigning for their parties in the run up to the hotly contested mid-term elections.
Both men are highly polarising, so Rajini Vaidyanathan went to a rally on each side and to ask people their thoughts.
Video by: Cody Melissa Godwin
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window