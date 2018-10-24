Can you say one good thing about your enemy?
Trump v Obama: Battle of the presidents

President Trump and former President Obama are both campaigning for their parties in the run up to the hotly contested mid-term elections.

Both men are highly polarising, so Rajini Vaidyanathan went to a rally on each side and to ask people their thoughts.

Video by: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 24 Oct 2018
