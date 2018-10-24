Media player
Plane bursts into flames on US motorway
A pilot has had a lucky escape after a vintage plane crashed and burst into flames on a California motorway.
The aircraft hit the central divider of motorway 101 in Agoura Hills in Los Angeles. The pilot, the only occupant, was safely removed before the plane was engulfed by flames.
24 Oct 2018
