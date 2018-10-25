Kindergartners sign language surprise
Children's sign language surprises school janitor

Children at a school in Tennessee came up with a special way to mark their janitor's birthday. Mr James has been a janitor at Hickerson Elementary in Tennessee for 15 years.

