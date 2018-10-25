Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump: 'Stop endless hostility'
President Donald Trump has called on the media to "stop endless hostility".
He was speaking after suspect parcels were sent to CNN and top Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
-
25 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window