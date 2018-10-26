Media player
Matthew Shepard laid to rest in Washington
Gay student Matthew Shepard became a symbol of hate when he was beaten and left on a fence in the Wyoming desert to die.
He was finally laid to rest 20 years later when his ashes were interred at the National Cathedral in Washington on Friday.
Barbara Plett Usher reports
26 Oct 2018
