'One of the heroes on the ground'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canadian veteran honoured by Dutch PM
Dutch PM Mark Rutte honoured a WWII veteran during his address to Canada's Parliament. Don White helped liberate the Netherlands in 1945.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window