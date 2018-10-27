'Multiple casualties' in synagogue shooting
US synagogue shooting: Multiple casualties, three officers shot

A gunman who opened fire in a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been apprehended.

Emergency services arrived at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT), according to reports.

Chris Togneri, Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer, said there had been multiple casualties.

