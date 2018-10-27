Trump: Synagogue shooting 'terrible'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: US synagogue shooting 'terrible'
President Trump has told reporters a shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh may have been averted, if a guard had been in place.
A gunman opened fire during a service on Saturday.
Four police officers are among those wounded. Police have not yet said how many people were killed.
-
27 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window