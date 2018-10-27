Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pittsburgh shooting: Community mourns synagogue attack
Eleven people have been killed, officials say, in a gun attack on a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The gunman, who opened fire as the Tree of Life synagogue held a service, was later taken into custody.
Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill community have spoken of their shock.
27 Oct 2018
