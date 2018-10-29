'I'm broken and I can't pray'
Pittsburgh shooting: 'I'm broken and I can't pray' - survivor

Rabbi Doris Dyen recounts the horror of arriving at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, just moments after the shooting started.

Eleven people died on Saturday, in what is being called the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.

  • 29 Oct 2018
