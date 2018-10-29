Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pittsburgh shooting: 'I'm broken and I can't pray' - survivor
Rabbi Doris Dyen recounts the horror of arriving at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, just moments after the shooting started.
Eleven people died on Saturday, in what is being called the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46025829/pittsburgh-shooting-i-m-broken-and-i-can-t-pray-survivorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window