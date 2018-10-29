'I want to feel if he's real'

Media player
A mother reacts to reuniting with her missing son
A Canadian mother has been reunited with her son who was abducted as a toddler in 1987.
Jermaine Allan Mann was allegedly taken by his father when he was 21 months old during a scheduled visit in Toronto.
29 Oct 2018
