Pittsburgh shooting: Trump visits amid protests
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Pittsburgh to pay their respects amid a large protest by hundreds of people.
Eleven worshippers were shot and killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Pennsylvania city, in what is thought to be the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.
30 Oct 2018
