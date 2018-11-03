Media player
US mid-terms: Do Americans live in a political bubble?
Do your friends all agree with you when it comes to politics? Do the stories on your social media feed tend to reinforce your view of the world?
As part of the BBC's Ask America project we asked voters from a dozen US states if they live in a political bubble - and what that means for dialogue in a democracy.
Edited by Aakriti Thapar
03 Nov 2018
