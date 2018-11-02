Changing faces of an innovative artist

Video

Director John Waters is probably best known for movies Hairspray and Pink Flamingos but when he's not behind the camera, the Baltimore native is also an artist.

Not to anyone's surprise his works push the envelope - using photographs, sculptures and video. Over 160 pieces are now on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Produced and edited by Bill McKenna

Camera by Felicia Barr and Gene D'Andrea

Original music by Gene D'Andrea