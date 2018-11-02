Clocks go back: Why do we do it?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clocks go back: Why do we do it?

Clocks go back an hour on Sunday 4 November in the US, something countries around the world have been doing for more than a century.

Frankie McCamley looks at the historical, political and social reasons behind changing the clocks and the varying time zones around the world.

Produced and edited by Phoebe Frieze

  • 02 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Doomsday Clock: Countdown to catastrophe?