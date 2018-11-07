Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US mid-terms: Cruz beats O'Rourke in Texas Senate race
Republican Senator Ted Cruz, has won re-election, seeing off Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
In his senate victory speech, Cruz praised O'Rourke and said that he would now "represent every Texan".
-
07 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46119486/us-mid-terms-cruz-beats-o-rourke-in-texas-senate-raceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window