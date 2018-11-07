Sanders: 'President is a pathological liar'

Media player
Sanders: 'President of the US is a pathological liar'
Bernie Sanders has been re-elected in Vermont for his third term in the Senate. In his victory speech he attacked President Trump and said that the American people will fight back.
07 Nov 2018
