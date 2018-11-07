Why the fight isn't over in Georgia

Video

Supporters of the Democratic candidate in Georgia's governor's race say they still aren't giving up hope of a win.

Stacey Abrams is refusing to concede to Republican Brian Kemp until all votes are counted.

Under Georgia election law, a candidate for governor must reach 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. As of early Wednesday, Kemp's share of the vote stood at 51%.

A canvasser tells the BBC the significance of Abrams' impact, and why she thinks there's still hope.

Video by Angelica Casas