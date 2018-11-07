Media player
Gillum: 'Nothing that we believe in is compromised'
Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis in Florida's governor race.
But he said he still plans to be on the frontline fighting for a clean environment and better wages for teachers.
