Ilhan Omar: 'People are choosing unity'
Ilhan Omar: 'People are choosing unity over division'

Ilhan Omar, 36, is a Somali American who immigrated to the United States as a teenager.

She beat Republican Jennifer Zielinski to win the Minnesota House seat previously represented by Keith Ellison.

Ms Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib have become the first two Muslim congresswomen to be elected.

  • 07 Nov 2018
