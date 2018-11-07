The women who made history in the mid-terms

Media player
Mid-term election results: Women make history in Congress
The number of women running for election in this year's US mid term elections was at an all-time high, and an unprecedented number ended up winning.
Before Tuesday, there were 107 women in Congress, and that figure has been passed.
Among the many firsts: the first two Muslim congresswomen, Michigan's Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota's Ilhan Omar; the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; and the first Native American women in Congress, New Mexico's Debra Haaland and Sharice Davids of Kansas.
