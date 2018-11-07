'It could be a beautiful bi-partisan situation'
Donald Trump hopes for 'beautiful bi-partisan situation'

President Trump has reached out to Democrats after they took the House in the mid-term elections.

He said he would rather have a strong House than a Republican majority of only a couple of seats.

