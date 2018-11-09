Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democrats and Trump: What does it take to impeach a president?
Now that Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives, they could start impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.
But how does the process actually work?
Georgetown law professor Jonathan Turley explains what it takes - and why it's politically risky.
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46131046/democrats-and-trump-what-does-it-take-to-impeach-a-presidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window