McChrystal on US 'leadership crisis'

Video

Gen Stanley McChrystal, the former Commander ISAF and US Forces in Afghanistan has said the US is facing a crisis of leadership.

He told Hardtalk's Sarah Montague that US President Trump had been a successful leader in so far that he had won power but added: "He has been successful by a certain set of metrics. I don't believe those are the metrics or the goals that are best for the United States."

Politics in the US had incentivised both individual behaviour in politicians and extremes on both the left and right, he explained.

"A working democracy depends upon an informed electorate that is engaged and is willing to compromise,” Gen McChrystal said.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 8 November 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).