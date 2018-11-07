Staff applaud as Sessions leaves building

Media player
Video
Staff applaud as Sessions leaves Department of Justice
Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has left the Department of Justice after he was fired by President Trump.
Staff gathered outside the building, and broke into applause as he thanked them and walked to a waiting car.
07 Nov 2018
