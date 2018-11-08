Trump versus the media (again)

Media player
Mid-terms 2018: Donald Trump and CNN's Acosta clash
During a press conference to discuss midterm election results, President Trump had confrontational exchanges with a number of White House reporters, including CNN's Jim Acosta.
08 Nov 2018
