Thousand Oaks: The last thing I said was 'Son, I love you'
The father of one of the victims of a shooting in a California bar pays emotional tribute to his son.
Cody Coffman, 22, was one of 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks.
08 Nov 2018
