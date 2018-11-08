The last thing I said was 'Son, I love you'
Thousand Oaks: The last thing I said was 'Son, I love you'

The father of one of the victims of a shooting in a California bar pays emotional tribute to his son.

Cody Coffman, 22, was one of 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks.

  • 08 Nov 2018
