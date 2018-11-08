The return of the woman Republicans love to hate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nancy Pelosi: The return of the woman Republicans love to hate

Hated by Republicans, she may well be the next speaker but there are also challenges from within her own party.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Nov 2018