President Trump clash with CNN reporter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US President Donald Trump clashes with CNN's Jim Acosta
A White House staffer tries to grab the microphone from CNN's Jim Acosta at Wednesday's press conference with US President Donald Trump
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46134598/us-president-donald-trump-clashes-with-cnn-s-jim-acostaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window