California shooting: 'No threat to public'

California shooting: 'There's no threat to public'
At least six people, including one officer, were injured in a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. It is not yet clear if anyone has died.
Captain Garo Kuredjian from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the shooter is contained within the bar.
08 Nov 2018
