Thousand Oaks: At least 12 killed at California bar shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police say the shooting began at 23:20 local time on Wednesday at a bar near Los Angeles.
They do not yet know his motive for the shooting.
At least 200 people were reportedly inside the bar attending a college country music night at the time.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46140286/police-say-the-shooting-began-at-2320-local-time-on-wednesday-at-a-bar-near-los-angelesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window