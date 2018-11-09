California rapid wildfire consumes homes

Media player
California wildfire: Fast-moving flames consume homes
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California has engulfed parts of region, destroying buildings and forcing thousands to flee.
The Camp Fire, which started early on Thursday near Camp Creek, has been fuelled by strong winds and dry forest.
09 Nov 2018
