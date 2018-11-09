Bereaved mum's plea: 'No more guns'

Media player
California shooting: 'No more guns' plea from bereaved mum
Susan Schmidt-Orfanos' son Telemachus, 27, survived a shooting in Las Vegas last year, but died when a man opened fire in his home town on Wednesday.
She has now made an impassioned plea for guns to be banned.
Telemachus Orfanos, 27, lost his life alongside 11 other people in the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, north-west of Los Angeles.
09 Nov 2018
