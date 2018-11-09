Trump 'didn't speak to Whitaker' about Russia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Mueller probe: 'I didn't speak to Whitaker about it'
The president says he hasn't discussed Russia with the new man in charge of the probe into alleged collusion.
Doubts have been raised about the suitability of Matthew Whitaker because of past comments he made about it.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46156687/trump-on-mueller-probe-i-didn-t-speak-to-whitaker-about-itRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window