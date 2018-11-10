Fleeing through flames: 'I am so terrified'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California: Wildfires continue to spread across state
Two major fires, Woolsey Fire in southern California and Camp Fire, to the north, continue to threaten homes and residents in the state.
Nine people are thought to have died, and more than 150,000 have fled affected areas. The fires have spread rapidly due to strong winds.
One of the towns affected is Thousand Oaks, the site of a mass shooting which killed 12 people on Wednesday.
-
10 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46163232/california-wildfires-continue-to-spread-across-stateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window