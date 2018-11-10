'I'm so terrified'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wildfires burn forests and homes in California

Nine people are thought to have died, and more than 150,000 have fled affected areas, including Malibu. The fires have spread rapidly due to strong winds.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Nov 2018