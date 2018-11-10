Huge security for El Chapo trial

Media player
El Chapo trial: What will security measures be like?
The trial of Mexican drug cartel kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is to begin in New York City.
The level of security for the trial will be unprecedented, with armed escorts for jurors and the regular closure of a major bridge.
The BBC's Nada Tawfik explains what will happen.
10 Nov 2018
