El Chapo lawyer condemns trial witnesses

Video

The lawyer for Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán says witnesses being called for the prosecution in his trial are "slop".

Former associates of El Chapo are expected to be called to testify during the trial, which will last at least four months in New York City.

Jeffrey Lichtman told the BBC's Nada Tawfik they were "the worst group of co-operators that has ever been produced".