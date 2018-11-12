How 'fake news' entered the mainstream

Media player
How President Trump took 'fake news' into the mainstream
What began as a way to describe misinformation was quickly diverted into a propaganda tool. The BBC's Dave Lee examines how "fake news" went mainstream - and where it might go next.
This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.
To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews
12 Nov 2018
