US journalists facing threats

Journalists in the US are facing more threats against them since the last US presidential campaign, Executive Editor of the Washington Post, Martin Baron, has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "The kind of rhetoric that’s being used makes life much more dangerous for journalists. It is likely to lead to more threats, it has already led to more threats, and that is a dangerous path to travel."

Mr Baron said the Washington Post had increased security in its building and some TV journalists now had bodyguards.

President Trump has been consistently critical of journalists in the US accusing them of being dishonest reporting "fake news".

