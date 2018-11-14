'Terrified for the people behind me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California wildfires survivor's tearful account of escape with son
A survivor of the Californian wildfires, which have killed at least 42 people, has told the BBC of her escape.
Sorrell Bobrink, whose neighbourhood has been completely destroyed, fled the town of Paradise with her son and pets.
She described a journey through roads surrounded by flames and feelings of chaos and shock at how quick the fire took over.
Dozens of people remain missing as California continues to burn. At least 6,607 residences have been destroyed in the county along with 1,032 commercial and other structures.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46203963/california-wildfires-survivor-s-tearful-account-of-escape-with-sonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window