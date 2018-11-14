'Terrified for the people behind me'

Video

A survivor of the Californian wildfires, which have killed at least 42 people, has told the BBC of her escape.

Sorrell Bobrink, whose neighbourhood has been completely destroyed, fled the town of Paradise with her son and pets.

She described a journey through roads surrounded by flames and feelings of chaos and shock at how quick the fire took over.

Dozens of people remain missing as California continues to burn. At least 6,607 residences have been destroyed in the county along with 1,032 commercial and other structures.